Man robbed, shot after leaving party on SW Side

A 41-year-old man was grazed in the hand while running away from two masked gunmen who opened fire after trying to rob him when he left a party in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood early Friday on the Southwest Side.

He was wounded while trying to run away from the robbers about 2:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Leamington, according to Chicago Police.

The man drove to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.