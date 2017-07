Man robs Darien bank at gunpoint

A man robbed a bank at gunpoint Wednesday in west suburban Darien.

The takeover bank robbery happened at the West Suburban Bank branch at 1005 75th St. in Darien, FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-7 black man between 25 and 30, Croon said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. FBI agents were on their way to the scene.