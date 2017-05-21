Man robs Elmhurst bank at gunpoint

Surveillance photo of a man who displayed a gun while robbing Community Bank of Elmhurst on Thursday. | FBI

A man robbed a bank at gunpoint Thursday afternoon in west suburban Elmhurst.

About 5 p.m., the man entered the Community Bank of Elmhurst, 330 W. Butterfield Rd., and announced a robbery to the teller while showing a handgun in his waistband, according to the FBI and Elmhurst police.

The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and left the bank in a white Toyota Tundra pick-up truck with the lift gate down, driving east on Butterfield, police said.

He is described as a 160-pound white man, thought to be 35 years old, standing about 6-feet, with a buzz-cut, police said. The suspect was wearing sunglasses, blue jeans and a white and blue striped hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the bank robbery is asked to contact the Elmhurst Police Department at (630) 530-3050 or the FBI at (312) 421-6700.