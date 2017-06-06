Man robs St. Charles bank at gunpoint

Surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in St. Charles. | FBI

A man robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in west suburban St. Charles.

The takeover bank robbery happened at the BMO Harris Bank branch at 300 S. Randall Rd. in St. Charles at 12:36 p.m., according to the FBI.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s, between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-5 with a thin build, according to the FBI. He was wearing a blue hat, dark hooded sweatshirt and a blue bandanna.

He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.