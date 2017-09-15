Man robs TCF Bank branch in Bartlett

A man robbed a bank Friday morning in northwest suburban Bartlett.

The robbery happened about 8:45 a.m. at a TCF Bank branch at 125 E. Stearns Rd., according to the FBI. The suspect “orally demanded money” before running away southbound with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was described as a 6-foot black man about 20 years old with a medium build, the FBI said. He was wearing a gray New York Yankees hat, a black bandana, dark hoodie, and gray sweatpants, and was carrying a brown leather shoulder bag.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.