Man robs two taxi drivers in West Garfield Park

Police are warning taxi cab drivers in the West Garfield Park neighborhood of two recent robberies. | Chicago Police

Police are warning taxi drivers about two recent robberies in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

A man hailed a cab and once it reached the drop-off location, he said he had a weapon and stole items from the driver, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies both happened on July 16, police said. The first occurred at 5:19 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Congress, and the second at 10:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Congress.

The robber is described as a 40- to 45-year-old black man standing 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, 180-200 pounds with a bald hairstyle, police said. He was wearing horn rim glasses, and a T-shirt with a skull image on the front. He has a tattoo of writing on his right forearm.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.