Man runs away after crashing stolen Nissan into semi in Volo

The driver of a stolen car ran away after crashing into a semi truck late Tuesday in north suburban Volo, and remains on the loose.

About 10 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy on patrol near West Sullivan Lake Road and Four Season Boulevard in Lakemoor spotted a 2013 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen from a Volo home on Sept. 5, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The deputy tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy did not chase the car.

A short time later, the deputy came upon a crash at U.S. 12 and Molidor Road in Volo.

The driver of the stolen Nissan went through a red light at the intersection and struck a 2014 Kenworth semi heading north on U.S. 12, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The driver of the stolen Nissan ran south through a wooded area away after the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Four K-9 teams tracked the man’s scent about a half a mile before losing him, according to the sheriff’s office. He remained at large as of Wednesday morning.

The stolen vehicle is being processed for evidence to identify the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.