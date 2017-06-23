Man said he had gun in 1 of several business robberies on North Side

Surveillance footage of a man suspected of robbing several North Side businesses since May. | Chicago Police

Police are warning North and Northwest side residents after several businesses have been robbed in the Lake View, Logan Square and Hermosa neighborhoods since May.

In each robbery, a man entered the business and demanded cash, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. He implied he had a gun in one robbery and displayed a knife in another.

The robberies happened:

about 1:50 a.m. May 12 in the 2800 block of North Ashland;

about 3 a.m. May 13 in the 3900 block of North Sheridan;

at 2:34 a.m. May 30 in the 2800 block of North Ashland;

at 10:53 p.m. May 30 in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee;

at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of West Grand;

at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of West North; and

at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of West Fullerton.

The suspect was described as a 30- to 40-year-old white or Hispanic man between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-11, weighing 200–280 pounds, police said. He wore various baseball caps and a black shirt or T-shirt.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.