Man seriously hurt in Chatham road rage shooting; suspect in custody

Road rage turned into a shooting Sunday afternoon when a man was shot in the head and seriously wounded in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

About 3:45 p.m., the 27-year-old was traveling in a vehicle in the 600 block of East 82nd Street when someone in another vehicle took out a gun and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was in serious condition.

The shooter was taken into custody, and charges were pending Sunday afternoon, according to police.