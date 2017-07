Man seriously hurt in South Chicago stabbing

A man was seriously hurt Monday evening when he was stabbed in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was stabbed in the chest at 7:09 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Manistee, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

More details, including the circumstances of the stabbing, weren’t immediately available.