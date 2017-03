Man seriously hurt in South Shore shooting

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting late Monday in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The 31-year-old was riding in a vehicle about 11:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Coles when a male got out of a dark-colored car and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the neck and face and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, police said. He will be transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.