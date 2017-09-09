Man seriously hurt in Woodstock motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning in northwest suburban Woodstock.

The 20-year-old man was driving a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle at 7:26 a.m., heading east on U.S. Route 120 just east of Raffel Road in unincorporated Woodstock, according to a statement from the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

While the motorcycle crossed the double yellow centerline to try to pass a line of cars, a 24-year-old woman driving a 2002 Buick Century was slowing down to turn left into a parking lot, the sheriff’s office said. As the Buick was turning, the motorcycle collided with it and the driver was thrown from the bike. He was wearing a helmet at the time.

The man was airlifted to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the Buick was not hurt.

Route 120 was closed for about four hours while authorities investigated the crash, the sheriff’s office said.