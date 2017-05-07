Man seriously injured when car goes under semi on I-80/94

A man was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday when his car went underneath a semi truck in northwest Indiana.

About 6:25 a.m., the 23-year-old was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier west on Interstate 80/94 when he decided at the last minute to exit at Burr Street in Gary, according to Indiana State Police.

He drove from the left lane all the way to the exit lane and lost control of the vehicle, police said. The vehicle hit a construction barrel and then hit the rear of semi trailer at a 45-degree angle. The vehicle came to a rest wedged under the semi after being dragged about 290 feet.

The man had to be extracted from his vehicle, and was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary with serious internal injuries, police said. He was later airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

No one in the semi was injured, police said.