Man seriously wounded in Ashburn shooting

A 22-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was sitting in a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Springfield when a silver Lexus pulled up and an occupant fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the head and right shoulder, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.