Man seriously wounded in Aurora shooting

A man was shot several times Tuesday morning in west suburban Aurora.

The shooting happened about 10:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Sard Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The 24-year-old victim was approached by three males, at least one of whom was armed, police said. The suspect opened fire, striking the man several times before they ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to an Aurora hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The gunman was described as a black male in his 20s, wearing a white t-shirt and tan shorts, police said. No descriptions were available of the other two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500; crime stoppers at (630) 892-1000; or submit tips using the My PD app.