Man seriously wounded in Belmont Gardens shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Tuesday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side. | Network Video Products

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 40-year-old told investigators he was walking down the street at 3:01 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Kilbourn when someone got out of a vehicle and shot him, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the side and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.