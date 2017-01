Man seriously wounded in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting

A man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was walking in alley in the 700 block of South California about 9:15 a.m. when a white four-door car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was shot in the back, chest and arm, and was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The car drove south in the alley after the shooting.