Man seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A 20-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

He was outside at 2:57 p.m. in the 600 block of North Ridgeway when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the elbow and a gunshot wound to the left thigh, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.