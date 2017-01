Man seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday night in East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 9:39 p.m., an officer heard “loud reports” in the 3300 block of West Monroe and shortly after found a 27-year-old man shot in the abdomen on the sidewalk, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The circumstance of the shooting was not immediately known.