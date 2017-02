Man seriously wounded in Lawndale shooting

A 49-year-old man was shot Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 6 a.m., he was in the 4200 block of West Roosevelt when someone approached him and shot him multiple times in the arms and a leg, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to Rush University Medical Center before being transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.