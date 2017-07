Man seriously wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was seriously wounded in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting early Thursday on the West Side.

The 28-year-old was standing outside about 12:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Lexington when shots rang out and he was struck multiple times in the lower extremities, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.