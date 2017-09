Man seriously wounded in Marquette Park shooting

A man was seriously wounded Thursday night in a Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood shooting.

The 35-year-old was shot in both legs about 11:35 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Maplewood, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown, and he did not cooperate with detectives, according to police.