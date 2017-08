Man seriously wounded in Pilsen drive-by shooting

A man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the South Side Pilsen neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 5 a.m. in the 800 block of West 19th Street when someone in a passing red vehicle fired shots in his direction, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.