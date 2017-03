Man seriously wounded in Princeton Park drive-by shooting

Chicago Police investigate in the 9300 block of South LaSalle, where a man was shot early Wednesday. | Network Video Productions

A man was seriously wounded in a Princeton Park neighborhood drive-by shooting early Wednesday on the South Side.

The 42-year-old was exiting a home about 12:45 a.m. in the 9300 block of South LaSalle when a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix drove by and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left shoulder and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.