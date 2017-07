Man seriously wounded in South Shore shooting

A 23-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Two males approached and shot him while he was sitting in a parked vehicle at 3:17 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 71st Street, according to Chicago Police. He had been shot in the chest and left arm.

The man was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.