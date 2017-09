Man seriously wounded in Washington Heights shooting

A man was seriously wounded late Sunday in a Washington Heights neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side.

The 47-year-old was sitting in a parked car at 11:22 p.m. in the 10100 block of South Racine when someone in a gray van fired shots, striking him multiple times in the side of the body, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated, police said.