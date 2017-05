Man seriously wounded in Washington Park shooting

A man was shot repeatedly in the legs and torso late Thursday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired at 11:51 p.m. found the 23-year-old unresponsive on the ground in the 5600 block of South Wabash, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. No one was in custody for the attack.