Man sexually abused 12-year-old girl in West Woodlawn

A man sexually abused a 12-year-old girl Tuesday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

About 5:15 a.m., the man reached into an open first-floor window in the 6100 block of South Evans and pulled on the girl’s top while trying to take a photo of her with his cellphone, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. After the girl screamed and told her mother about the abuse, the man ran eastbound.

He is described as a black man with big brown eyes, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information should call the the Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810.