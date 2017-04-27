Man sexually abuses girl, 14, on bus in Logan Square

A man sexually abused a 14-year-old girl Wednesday morning on a bus in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The girl was riding the bus about 9:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee when the man approached her and sexually abused her, according to Chicago Police. The man, thought to be between 50 and 60 years old, then got off the bus and ran away westbound on Milwaukee.

The girl was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody Thursday morning as Area North detectives investigated.