Man shoots himself in leg in Englewood

A man shot himself in the leg Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his upper left thigh about 5 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Sangamon, according to Chicago Police.

He was showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.