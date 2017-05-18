Man shoots self during police pursuit in NW Indiana

A man is in critical condition after shooting himself in the head Thursday afternoon during a police pursuit in northwest Indiana, according to police.

About 4 p.m., a North Judson, Indiana police officer recognized the driver of a 1997 Ford Ranger who was wanted on an arrest warrant, according to Indiana State Police.

The officer conducted a traffic stop at a pharmacy parking lot on State Road 10, but the driver of the Ford pickup truck gave false information and eventually drove away from the stop, state police said. At one point during the police pursuit, the driver of the Ford pointed a firearm through the back sliding window of the pickup and shot twice at officers.

The pursuit ended when when the driver shot himself in the head and the pickup came to a rolling stop in a rural area of LaPorte County, police said.

The driver, a 34-year-old North Judson man, was taken to Indiana University Health Hospital in Knox, Indiana, but was later airlifted Memorial Hospital of South Bend, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No officers were injured and North Judson police requested state police investigate the shooting.