Man shoots self in knee on North Side

A man took himself to the hospital Wednesday night after he shot himself in his knee in the North Side Lincoln Square neighborhood.

About 9:30 p.m., the 24-year-old walked into Swedish Covenant Hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his left knee, Chicago Police said. His condition was stabilized.

He said he was handling a handgun in the 2600 block of West Berwyn when it went off and he was struck, police said.