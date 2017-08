Man shot 4 times in back in Roseland

A man was shot repeatedly Monday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Just after 1 p.m., the 18-year-old was standing in the 9700 block of South Calumet when a black male wearing a maroon shirt ran up behind him and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was shot four times in the lower back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.