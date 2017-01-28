Man shot after leaving a bar on SW Side

A man was shot after leaving a bar early Saturday on the Southwest Side.

At 1:46 a.m., the 27-year-old man was leaving a bar in the 5000 block of West 52nd Street when he got into an argument with “rival gang members,” according to Chicago Police. Someone grabbed a weapon from a vehicle and fired shots at the man.

He was struck three times in the stomach, arm and leg, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in serious condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.