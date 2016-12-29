Man shot, another hurt in Greater Grand Crossing robbery

One man was shot and another was struck with a blunt object during a robbery Thursday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:27 a.m., two armed males entered a store in the 500 block of East 75th Street and demanded money from two victims, according to Chicago Police.

They shot a 45-year-old man once in the chest and struck a 43-year-old man with a blunt object, police said.

The older man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized. The younger man was taken in good condition to Jackson Park Hospital.

The two suspects fled the scene, police said. It wasn’t immediately known if they got away with any money.