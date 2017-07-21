Man shot, another stabbed in Logan Square

A man was shot and another stabbed in an attack Friday night in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The men — ages 30 and 19 — were standing on the sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of West North Avenue when they were approached by four other males, Chicago Police said.

One of the males in the group stabbed the 19-year-old and shots were fired, striking the older man, police said

The younger man suffered a stab wound to the abdomen and the older man was shot in the back and leg, police said. Both of their conditions were stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

No one was in custody.