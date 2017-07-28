Man shot at Austin gas station drives himself to hospital

A man who was shot at a gas station Friday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood drove himself to a hospital.

The 41-year-old got out of his vehicle at the gas station in the 900 block of South Cicero about 6 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

Two other males got out of another vehicle and approached him, police said. The victim thought he was about to get robbed, so he punched one of the suspects.

One of them then pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking the victim in the right leg, police said.

He drove himself to Rush University Medical Center, where he was treated and released.