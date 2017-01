Man shot at Chicago Lawn bus stop

A 21-year-old man was shot in the back while standing at a bus stop Wednesday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Someone walked up to him just before 9 p.m. and opened fire in the 6200 block of South Kedzie, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. No one was in custody.