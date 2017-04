Man shot at Gresham stop light

A man was shot while driving through the Gresham neighborhood early Saturday on the South Side.

About 12:30 a.m., the 27-year-old was at stop light while heading east in the 1400 block of West 83rd Street when another car pulled up and someone inside it opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was hit in the arm and taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.