Man shot by police officer in Austin is charged with attempted murder

An Austin man who was shot by a Chicago Police officer on Wednesday faces a charge of attempted murder. The officer was injured when he was pinned against his squad car during the incident in the West Side neighborhood.

In addition to attempted murder, Kayin Wise, 18, faces felony charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago Police.

The officer suffered “severe damage to his right leg” when Wise used a stolen vehicle to ram a bystander’s vehicle as he attempted to elude police during a police stop about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in an alley in the 1600 block of North Leclaire, police said.

The officer was pinned between the bystander’s vehicle and his own squad car, Deputy Chief Al Nagode told reporters.

The officer fired at least twice before Wise was taken into custody, police said.

Wise was taken to a hospital in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.