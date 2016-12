Man shot, crashes vehicle in Belmont Central

A man who was shot while driving crashed into another vehicle Thursday night in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 21-year-old was driving south about 9:20 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Diversey when he heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago Police said. He ran a red light and struck another vehicle after being shot in the leg.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. No injuries were reported in the crash.