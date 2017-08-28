Man shot, crashes vehicle into house in Washington Heights

A man was shot and crashed his vehicle into a house early Monday in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 19-year-old was driving at 2:06 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 101st Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The victim was shot in the leg, then crashed his vehicle into a house.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said. No other injuries were reported.