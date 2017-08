Man shot, critically hurt while standing on Back of the Yards porch

A man was critically hurt early Sunday in a South Side shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was standing on a porch about 2:30 a.m. in front of a home in the 900 block of West 54th Street, according to Chicago Police. People in a vehicle drove by and opened fire.

He was shot in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.