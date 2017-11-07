Man shot, critically wounded during attempted robbery in Avalon Park

A man was shot and critically wounded during an attempted robbery early Tuesday in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side.

At 3:17 a.m., the 50-year-old was standing in the lot of a gas station in the 8300 block of South Stony Island, talking to a minivan driver, when another male walked up, forced the victim into the van at gunpoint and tried to take the victim’s cell phone, according to Chicago Police.

The suspect then fired shots, striking the man in the right arm, chest and back, police said. The man was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.