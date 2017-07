Man shot, critically wounded during West Town robbery

A man was shot and critically wounded during a robbery early Monday in the West Town neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was walking in an alley at 12:56 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Erie when a male walked up and robbed him before opening fire, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face, police said. He was scheduled to be transferred to Stroger Hospital.