Man shot, critically wounded in attempted West Side carjacking

Someone tried to steal a man’s car, and then shot him in the groin and abdomen early Saturday near Douglas Park on the West Side.

The attempted carjacking happened about 5:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of South California, according to Chicago Police.

The passenger took the wheel and drove the 32-year-old victim to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody Saturday morning.