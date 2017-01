Man shot, critically wounded in Austin

Chicago Police investigate in the 60 block of North Mayfield, where a man was shot in the head early Wednesday. | NVP News

A man was shot and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 40-year-old was shot in the head at 12:02 a.m. in the 600 block of North Mayfield, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was listed in critical condition at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.