Man shot, critically wounded in Austin

A man was shot and critically wounded late Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 32-year-old was standing outside about 11:45 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Rice when someone in a white vehicle fired shots, striking him in the chest and right leg, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.