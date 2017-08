Man shot, critically wounded in Austin

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot about 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Parkside found the man, thought to be in his 20s, being treated by medical personnel, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.