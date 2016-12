Man shot, critically wounded in Back of the Yards

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was shot in the chest about 9:25 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Marshfield, according to Chicago Police.

Family members drove him to University of Illinois Medical Center, and he was being transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.